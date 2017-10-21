Burglary at pawn shop in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for information into the burglary of The Money Clip pawn shop in Hampton, Virginia.

Officers responded to calls of an alarm going off at the pawn shop located at the 1500 block of East Pembroke Ave., at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Police say that when they arrived, officers discovered that two unidentified suspects broke the glass to the front door of the business and stole electronics, cell phones and tablets, before fleeing the area.

The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone that may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or that may have information that will assist to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.