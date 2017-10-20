× Western Kentucky hands ODU Football fifth straight loss in heartbreaking fashion

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University Football team is entering the second half of their season on a five game losing steak. Their latest defeat came from the defending Conference USA champions Western Kentucky in front of a sold out crowd at Ballard Stadium 35-31.

ODU (2-5 overall, 0-3 C-USA) their most offensive game this season with 448 total offensive yards and converting all four trips to the redzone.

The Monarchs were leading 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter, after Senior Running Back Ray Lawry’s 46-yard touchdown run late in the third. Lawry finished the game with 166 yards and three touchdowns. On Lawry’s third TD, it marked his 44th career and his fifth career game of three or more rushing touchdowns.

ODU was up by three points with eight minutes to in the game when Freshman quarterback Stevie Williams threw his second interception of three on the night.

Four plays later, the Hilltoppers would score on a 30 yard pass from Redshirt Senior quarterback Mike White to Quin Jernighan to take the lead for good. White had 5 touchdown passes and 304 yards in the air.

The Monarchs head south to play North Texas on Saturday, October 28th. The Mean Green is 4-2 on the season and sitting in first place of the C-USA West.