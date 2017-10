NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk responded to a shooting late Friday evening.

Norfolk Police Department said they responded to calls of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of Halsted Ave.

There appears to be two victims involved in the shooting, and their condition is not known at this time.

Police say there will be more information to come involving this case.

