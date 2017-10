Portsmouth, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 30 block of Merrimac Dr.

Officials say a man was injured in his upper body and that his condition is unknown at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation with no additional information available at this time.

