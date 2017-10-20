Little girl’s food allergies inspire teacher to pen book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - In Virginia Beach teacher Suzy Brophy's book, the main character cannot go trick-or-treating like other kids.

"She had food allergies, especially to tree nuts and dairy," a portion of the book reads. "Her mother said it could make her very sick, and that most candy was not safe for her to eat."

The little girl in the book and her food allergies are very real.

"I can`t have any peanuts," said six-year-old Macy Evans. "Or tree nuts."

Her mother, Mary Beth Evans, said worrying about her daughter during the Halloween festivities was like a nightmare.

"Halloween can be scary especially with all the things she can`t have," her mother said.

Macy Evans was a student in Brophy's class last year at Francis Asbury Pre-School and Kindergarten. When Brophy learned about Macy's allergies, she had the class paint teal pumpkins for Halloween as a show of support.

"Teal pumpkin means we have safe treats!" explained Macy.

Teal pumpkins have become a trend in recent years. Families fill them with non-food treats so children like Macy don't feel left out on Halloween.

"There`s options for everybody," said Mary Beth Evans. "It`s not leaving anyone out, or changing Halloween. It`s just improving Halloween."

"When I went to look for a book to tie the whole lesson plan in together, there wasn`t one out there," said Brophy. She decided to bring Macy's story to life in her first book, "Macy's Teal Pumpkin."

"I`m hoping it`s going to teach children at an earlier age empathy and kindness," said Brophy. "And show them that everybody isn`t alike, and everyone has their struggles, but if we show them kindness and help them out in different ways, it`s going to make it easier for them."

You can order "Macy's Teal Pumpkin" online, or get a copy at the following events:

Oct 21:

3rd Annual Teal Pumpkin Event

Bethel Baptist Church, 1832 Elbow Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23320

10am-1pm

Oct 28:

The Seahorse Circle presents "Macy's Teal Pumpkin"

Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1871 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

2pm-4pm at .

Cost: $20 per family. Tickets include pumpkin, paint, door prizes, games, and a copy of "Macy's Teal Pumpkin".