Hampton Police looking for Dollar General robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for two people who robbed a Dollar General store on October 19.

Police say two men entered the store located in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the men ran from the store and headed north on North Armistead Avenue.

One of the men is described as a black male, 5’10” – 5’11” tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, white gloves and a purple backpack.

The other man is described as a black male 5’10” – 5’11” tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with red hoodie, dark pants, dark shoes, white gloves and a black backpack.

The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone that may have information that will assist to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.