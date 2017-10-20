× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A Dry And Warm Weekend

Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We had another sunny, warm and dry day reaching the low to mid 70s across the area. This evening we will stay clear with temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s. Wind will continue to come from the north at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the low 50s and patchy fog possible once again. By the afternoon we will warm into the mid to high 70s with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain.

For Sunday we will near the 80s with rain chances still sitting at 0% but more cloud cover will start to move in by the afternoon leaving us partly cloudy.

Next week we start to see some chances as a cold front moves in. Monday we will reach a high of 80 with a 20% chance. By Tuesday we have a 60% chance of rain, 30% Wednesday and 20% for Thursday. Temperatures will also drop back into the 60s by Wednesday.