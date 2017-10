NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of East. 27th Street and Granby Street.

It happened on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old woman tried to cross the street and was hit by a car driving through a green light.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to by okay.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Charges are pending against the pedestrian.