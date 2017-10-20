Authorities in Williamsburg make arrest in bomb investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Local and federal authorities have arrested a man in the investigation into the detonation of an explosive device yesterday in a parking lot in downtown Williamsburg.

Officials say the suspect is identified as 30-year-old Stephen Powers of Gloucester, Virginia.

He was arrested at his home by the Williamsburg Police Department and has been charged with possession of using and explosive device and committing an act of terrorism.

Police say that investigators and law enforcement worked into the early hours of Friday morning and throughout the day, gathering information into who was responsible for putting an explosive device at the intersection of South Boundary St. and Francis St.

“I would personally like to thank all the local, state and federal law enforcement partners who worked around the clock to quickly apprehend a potentially dangerous member of the community,” says Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.

This is still an open investigation even though police have made an arrest, say officials.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Powers or his activities, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

