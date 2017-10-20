21-year-old shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating the cause of a shooting that happened in Newport News Friday evening.

Officials say police responded to calls about a shooting around 8 p.m. at the 700 block of 34th St.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old Newport News man with gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

He was transported to a local hospital by medics with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a witness saw a black Hyundai leaving the scene at a high speed after shots were fired.

This is still an ongoing investigation with more information to come.

