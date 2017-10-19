Watch ‘Sing’ at Suffolk’s free movie night at the Pavilion!

SUFFOLK, Va. – It’s movie night at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion!

On Saturday, October 28, the Suffolk Division of Tourism will hold a free screening of the animated film, Sing!

The movie starts at 6:30 p.m., but arrive early for crafts for children at 6 p.m.!

Popcorn, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going toward the United Way.

There are seats available, but chairs and blankets are welcome. Plus, don’t forget to plan for the weather and bring a jacket!

The Pavilion is located at 524 N. Main Street in Suffolk.