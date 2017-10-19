Hampton Police investigating burglary at Grey Goose restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for the suspects involved in a restaurant burglary that occurred sometime between October 12 and October 13.

Police were called to the Grey Goose restaurant in the 100 block of Old Hampton Lane and discovered that someone had forced their way into the restaurant by breaking a window.

Once inside, the suspects stole money and left.

If anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or has information that may help, you should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.