Swimmer pulled from water in Virginia Beach, dies after resuscitation efforts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach responded to a drowning Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Sandfiddler Rd.

Officials say that around 3 p.m. dispatch in Virginia Beach received calls of a man swimming that had not resurfaced.

Bystanders located the man in the water and pulled him ashore, performing CPR before first responders arrived.

Efforts made to resuscitate the man failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, with additional information being released once it becomes available.

