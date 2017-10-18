Plane crashes at Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo

MANTEO, N.C. – Authorities are responding to a plane crash at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m., according to Captain Kevin Duprey.

It is unknown at this time what type of plane was involved, or if there are any injuries.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

More details will be posted as they are released.

