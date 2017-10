Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Kennedy's Angel Gowns is a non-profit on a mission to Help, Heal, and Give Back to bereaved families. Kennedy's Angel Gowns (www.kennedysangelgowns.org) is currently eligible for a donation from One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

Visit OneHourCares.com before December 20th to vote for a deserving nonprofit. To date, One Hour Cares has given away more than $75,000 to local non-profit groups.