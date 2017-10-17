× VDOT: Express Lanes coming to I-64 in December

NORFOLK, Va. – Starting in early December drivers will have more lane options on a near ten-mile portion of I-64.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says High-Occupancy Vehicle lanes on the stretch of I-64 between I-264 and I-564 will be converted to 64 Express Lanes.

The voluntary lanes are designed to move more people to existing roadways to help with congestion.

VDOT says the Express Lanes will operate Monday-Friday from 5 a.m.-9 a.m. westbound and from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. eastbound.

Vehicles with an EZ pass and only one person inside can choose to pay a toll to use those during operating hours.

Vehicles with two or more inside can get a free EZ Pass FLEX to use the lanes for free, provided they slide the switch to ‘HOV On’.

Outside operating hours VDOT says the lanes will be free.

The toll rate will be determined by the number of vehicles using the lanes at the time.

VDOT says all tolls collected will be invested back into the Hampton Roads corridor.