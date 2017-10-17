× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Welcome back fall… Leave the umbrella at home today but you may want to dig out a bigger coat. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning, about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will only reach the low 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a few leftover clouds this morning but overall mostly sunny skies today. It will still be a bit breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Skies will remain clear and winds will continue to relax tonight. A cooler day, plus clear skies, plus calm winds… ingredients for a chilly night. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 40s near the coast and into the upper 30s inland.

Sunshine will continue for the rest of the week with highs gradually warming back into the 70s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

We are watching a sharp surface trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, with an associated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from Puerto Rico to near Bermuda. Although tropical cyclone development is becoming less likely due to strong upper-level winds, this disturbance is forecast to merge with a cold front over the western Atlantic by tonight, and a non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop along the front and move toward the north Atlantic during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 17th

1999 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

1999 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

