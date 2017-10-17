Redskins running back Samaje Perine’s pigskin priorities

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Redskins rookie running Samaje Perine is tough to figure out – and that’s after you figure out how to pronounce his name.

Sunday, Perine scores his first NFL touchdown in the Redskins’ victory vs. the 49ers. Afterwards, Perine was asked what he’ll do with the football.

“Probably give it to my Mom,” Perine said after pausing to think it over. “I give her all my football stuff because I don’t want it.”

He doesn’t want it?

Perine doesn’t care about the football, specifically. If you didn’t know better, you may think Perine doesn’t care about football, generally. But we do know better.

When we sat down with Samaje during Redskins training camp, we learned he loves to play the game – but he doesn’t watch the game. His free time is spent free of his job.

“When you do something for so long, it gets boring,” Perine said matter-of-factly. “So when you step away from it for a while, that anticipation gathers back up inside of you’re like ‘I want to go out and perform now,”

Perine, who gained 47 total yards (rushing and receiving) Sunday in addition to his first career touchdown, and the Redskins return to action Monday night against the NFC-leading Eagles.