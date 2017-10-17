HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ron Livingston may be best known for his role as a disgruntled office worker in the cult hit Office Space. The busy film actor (The Cooler, Swingers, Time Traveler’s Wife ) talks with us about jumping to the small screen for the new AT&T comedy series Loudermilk from director Peter Farrelly.
From Office Space and Band of Brothers, Ron Livingston talks about his new show on Coast Live
