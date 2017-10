CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters were called to a house fire at a home in the Fernwood Farms section of Chesapeake.

The call came in Tuesday at 12:44 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the home, located in the 300 block of Tarneywood Court, and saw heavy smoke.

The fire was contained to a second floor bedroom and brought under control at 1:10 p.m.

Officials say the fire was caused by a candle coming into contact with window drapes.

No one was injured.