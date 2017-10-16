We talk about the keys to healthy aging on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia is hosting “Art of Healthy Aging Forum & Expo” this year Nov. 1 in Virginia Beach. The theme is “Aging Out Loud.”

The Art of Healthy Aging Forum and Expo

Wednesday, November 1,

9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center

1000 19th St., Virginia Beach.

Produced by Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

Presenting sponsor is Virginia Eye Consultants

For Information visit www.ssseva.org or call 757-461-9481

