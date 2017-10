VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police responded to a bank robbery scene Monday.

The robbery was at the Wells Fargo on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 3 p.m.

A masked man displayed a handgun and demanded money. When he got the money the man fled the bank on food, according to police.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

