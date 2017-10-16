The Masters of Soul preview their upcoming local performance on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers who defined Motown and soul music. The group will perform as part of the luncheon program at The Art of Healthy Aging Forum & ExpoSM, November 1st in Virginia Beach. Today, the group performs “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart.”

Masters of Soul

Wednesday

November. 1

Noon

As a part of “The Art of Healthy Aging Forum & ExpoSM”

Virginia Beach Convention Center

1000 19th St., Virginia Beach.

Presented by Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia