‘Skins scoop: Rookie Jonathan Allen could miss 3-4 weeks with foot injury

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Redskins 2017 first round draft pick Jonathan Allen has started every game for Washington this season. He won’t start Monday at Philadelphia, though – or anytime in the near future.

Head coach Jay Gruden says Allen has a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. The injury is expected to keep Allen out three to four weeks.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has a right hip rotator muscle sprain. #Redskins will likely work out some kickers this week, Gruden says. https://t.co/QKbW1MFc1r — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 16, 2017

In other Monday injury news, kicker Dustin Hopkins has a right hip rotator muscle sprain and the team will likely try out new kickers this week. Also, cornerback Bashaud Breeland has a knee sprain.

#Redskins DL Jonathan Allen has a Lisfranc sprain, K Dustin Hopkins will be week-to-week with a hip injury. Team will work out kickers. — Stephen Czarda (@SCzardaRedskins) October 16, 2017

RB Rob Kelley & S Deshazor Everett will practice this week, OL Ty Nsekhe is still week-to-week but getting closer to returning, Gruden says. https://t.co/QKbW1MFc1r — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 16, 2017