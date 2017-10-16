‘Skins scoop: Rookie Jonathan Allen could miss 3-4 weeks with foot injury

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Redskins 2017 first round draft pick Jonathan Allen has started every game for Washington this season. He won’t start Monday at Philadelphia, though – or anytime in the near future.

Head coach Jay Gruden says Allen has a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. The injury is expected to keep Allen out three to four weeks.

In other Monday injury news, kicker Dustin Hopkins has a right hip rotator muscle sprain and the team will likely try out new kickers this week. Also, cornerback Bashaud Breeland has a knee sprain.