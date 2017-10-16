Navy finds no major environmental impacts in plan to replace older jets at NAS Oceana with newer Super Hornets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy says replacing the remaining F/A-18A/C/D Hornets at Naval Air Station Oceana with the newer F/A-18E/F Super Hornets will not significantly impact the quality of the human or natural environment.

The findings are based on analysis presented in the NAS Oceana Strike Fighter Transition Final Environmental Assessment (EA).

A draft of the assessment was available to the public from August 16 to September 15 and public meetings were held in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to discuss the proposal and its impacts.

The report stressed that the impacts of the transition would be minimal, with no additional noise or environmental concerns, as well as no additional major construction or modifications to the base.

There are currently 291 aircraft stationed at NAS Oceana, comprised of both older and newer jets. The new plan would bring that number down to 251, with all of the jets being newer Super Hornets. However, despite the lower number of aircraft, there would be an increase of 62 personnel.

RELATED:

