Man taken to hospital after Portsmouth shooting, investigation underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police responded to the scene of a shooting Monday.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Ave.

Police dispatchers got a call about the shooting around 3 p.m.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury to his upper body, police said.

There is no information on the extent of his injuries at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.