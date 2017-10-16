Man taken to hospital after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON. Va. – Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened Monday.

At 2 a.m., a call was received about shots fired in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road.

When officers got there they found the victim, a 25-year-old Hampton man, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road when an unknown suspect began firing in his location, according to police.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.