× Man on motorcycle shot and killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man on a motorcycle was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to police.

Dispatch got a call just before 2 am about a motorcycle accident in the no hundred block of Old Oyster Point Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the motorcycle and man on the ground.

Medics say the man had been shot and pronounced him dead on the scene

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.