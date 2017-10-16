× Keep your car running and in good condition with these helpful tips

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’ Fall Car Care Month and the professionals in Hampton Roads want to make sure your car is safe and running smoothly.

Mike Scaglione, owner of Kempsville Auto Care, said right away your car will let you know if something is wrong by the lights on the dashboard. Check which lights are on and listen for noises, tracing it to the origin. Call in the professionals if you see something out of place or if the engine is making an unnatural noise.

Oil in each vehicle should be changed every 4,000-5,000 miles to keep your car running properly. Most vehicles use synthetic blends, which lasts longer than conventional motor oil.

Tire tread is key for the safety of your vehicle on the road, especially in the months where there can be water and snow on the road. Scaglione said there is no numeric way to determine when your tires need to be changed but the naked eye can often tell you when they need to be replaced. If you can see the meal cord on the tires, its past due for a tire change.

Scaglione said you really want to change them as soon as the tread starts to wear and you’ll notice it most around the corners.

Fluid levels should be topped off before long road trips especially and it is a good idea to have a service professional look your vehicle over before you head out.

Many times your car will let you know something is wrong by making noise, smoking, or if you start using more gas than usual.

Scaglione and the professionals at Kempsville Auto Care suggest all drivers take these tips into account while maintaining the life of your vehicle. Always call and make an appointment to have your car looked at to keep you and your family safe in your vehicle.