Hampton Police investigate shooting after victim’s account of incident ‘inconsistent’

HAMPTON. Va. – Police need your help to identify suspects in relation to a shooting that happened Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m., police dispatchers got a call about shots fired in the area of the Century Plaza apartment complex located in the 100 block of Lassiter Drive.

Police found Daiquan Kionte Burrell, a 23-year-old Newport News man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Burrell was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said their investigation is in the early stages but that the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and at this point appears to be an isolated incident.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown and under investigation.

When officers got to the scene they said the victim was uncooperative with investigative efforts and there are inconsistencies with his version of how the incident happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.