Former Virginia youth softball coach arrested on 34 sexual assault charges

CULPEPER, Va. – A woman from Stanley, Virginia has been arrested on 34 charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County.

Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, was arrested October 13 and charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from an investigation that started in the summer of 2016.

It was then that a female victim went to a Virginia State Police investigator about alleged sexual abuse while Rothgeb was a volunteer softball coach in Orange County.

According to court records, the incidents occurred between 1990 and 1998.

Rothgeb previously served as a former youth softball coach at Orange County High School, and coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

Anyone with information about Rothgeb or her charges are encouraged to contact the State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.