VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person died Monday evening after a vehicle hit a tree, police said.

The single occupant of the vehicle was prounced dead at the scene after the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash happened in the 300 block of North Lynnhaven Road.

