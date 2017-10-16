81-year-old dies after being hit by car in Camden County while on bicycle

Camden Co., N.C. – An 81-year-old man was killed Sunday when his bicycle was struck by a car on US-17 in Camden County, North Carolina.

N.C. Highway Patrol say that they received calls around 5 p.m. of an accident near Keeter Barn Rd. in Camden County.

The bicyclist had turned onto US-17 southbound when a car also traveling southbound failed to maintain lane control an struck the 81-year-old man.

Police say the man died on scene and charged the driver with failure to maintain lane control, as well as misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

More information on this is to come.

Stay with News 3 for updates.