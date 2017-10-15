Volunteers needed to place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON DC – An organization wants you to take action and help place holiday wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

Washington DC History & Culture says they need thousands of volunteers to help Wreaths Across America with the placement of wreaths. Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization, has been coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at the cemetery since 1992.

The event will take place on December 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be open to the general public. Click here for more event information.

Arlington National Cemetery is a U.S. military cemetery with over 400,000 grave sites.

If you’re unable to attend the event, you can still help by donating to Wreaths Across America by clicking here.