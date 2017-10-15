VA to issue photo ID cards to veterans starting in November

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is set to issue a hard-copy photo ID to any honorably discharged veteran who applies for one.

On July 20, 2015, then-President Obama signed into law the Veterans Identification Card Act of 2015, which allows veterans to apply for an ID card directly from the VA.

The VA identification card will make it easier for veterans to show proof of service for discounts at private restaurants and businesses. There will be no fee to veterans.

The card is different from a Veteran Health Identification card or a DoD Uniformed Services or retiree ID Card.

VA identification cards can’t be used as proof of eligibility for federal benefits and doesn’t grant access to military installations.

The ID cards will be available starting November. Veterans will be able to apply for the card through the VA’s website; however, a turn-around time for the cards have not been finalized.