Redskins sweat until the end to fend off pesky 49ers 26-24

LANDOVER, Md. – Their record says they’re bad, but their play says otherwise. The Redskins found themselves sweating in the final seconds as the 49ers had a chance to win the game.

Kendall Fuller’s interception of C.J. Beathard with three seconds remaining sealed the win for the Redskins (3-2).

Kirk Cousins spread the ball around, throwing for 330 yards and two touchdowns on 25-for-37 passing. Cousins also added a touchdown on the ground.

Josh Doctson scored his second touchdown of the season to give the Redskins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

At halftime, the ‘Skins led 17-7, but were outscored in the second half 17-9.

Do-it-all runing back Chris Thompson led the rushing attack for the ‘Skins with 33 yards on 16 carries.

Rookie back Samaje Perine scored his first career NFL touchdown with a three-yard catch from Cousins in the 2nd quarter.

The 49ers (0-6) made a quarterback change when Brian Hoyer started the game out 4-for-11.

Ryan Kerrigan continued his hot start to the season with another sack.