AMBER Alert issued for missing Prince William County teen believed to be in extreme danger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert was issued on Sunday, October 15 at 1:43 a.m.

Virginia State Police say Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz was taken against her will and is believed to be with 21-year-old Roberto Medrano Segovia.

Aguilar-Cruz was last seen at 14807 Danville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Aguilar-Cruz is described as a white female who is 5’2″, weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight, long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white and purple striped long sleeved shirt with jeans and a light colored jacket.

Medrano Segovia is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck shirt, blue denim baggy jeans and white Nike Jordans shoes.

The two may be traveling in a dark Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback.

If you know the whereabouts of Sinahi Aguilar Cruz and/or Roberto Medrano Segovia, contact the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

