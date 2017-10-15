Oil rig explosion off the coast of Louisiana

KENNER, La. – The Coast Guard New Orleans Divisions and other local agencies are responding to an oil rig explosion, according to CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans.

WWL is reporting that an explosion on an oil platform in Lake Pontchartrain happen around Sunday at 7:45 p.m in Jefferson Parish.

The Coast Guard said they have a small boat and a helicopter responding to the scene.

Several witnesses told WWL that they heard a big boom and their houses shook.

This is an ongoing investigation and scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.