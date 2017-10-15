It’s National Pug Day!

October 15 is National Pug Day!

Every October 15, Pug lovers everywhere celebrate the adorable breed and encourage people to adopt a Pug from a shelter or rescue.

According to the Pug Day website, the day was founded by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal advocate Colleen Paige in 2012.

“The Pug’s reason for living is to be near their people and to please them, and their sturdiness makes them a family favorite,” the American Kennel Club says. “They are comfortable in small apartments because they need minimal exercise, but the breed can adapt easily to all situations.”