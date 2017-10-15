× First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing and warming today

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

Patchy fog, clouds and drizzle to start the day. Skies will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon. It will be nice to finally see some sunshine! Winds will be out of the southwest today, which will usher in warmer air. Expect highs in the low 80s for many of us.

Increasing clouds tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Scattered showers and possible storms to start the work week. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 60s. Bring on the sweater weather!

Tuesday is looking like your perfect fall day. It will be a chilly start, with many inland areas waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Highs in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to warm up again by midweek. We’ll see highs in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Ophelia is moving toward the northeast near 35 mph. A continued northeastward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will approach Ireland on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is expected today and on Monday, but Ophelia is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds as it approaches Ireland on Monday.

5:00 AM AST Sun Oct 15

Location: 39.0°N 18.3°W

Moving: NE at 35 mph

Min pressure: 964 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

A broad area of low pressure is centered a little more than 100 miles north of Puerto Rico. The low is producing numerous showers and a few squalls mainly to the east of the center. Further development of this system, if any, will likely occur while the low and its associated activity move toward the northwest and north during the next two to three days. After that time, this system is expected to merge with a cold front.

Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…50 percent.

Hurricane Tracker

