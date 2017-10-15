× First Warning Forecast: Finally, some sunshine

It’s nice to finally see some sunshine! Winds will be out of the southwest today, which will usher in warmer air. Expect highs in the low 80s for many of us.

Increasing clouds tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Scattered showers and possible storms to start the work week. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 60s. Bring on the sweater weather!

Tuesday is looking like your perfect fall day. It will be a chilly start, with many inland areas waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Highs in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to warm up again by midweek. We’ll see highs in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Ophelia was located near latitude 41.6 North, longitude 16.0 West. Ophelia is moving toward the north-northeast near 38 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next 24 to 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center of the post-tropical cyclone will approach Ireland tomorrow morning. However, strong winds and rains should begin earlier.

11:00 AM AST Sun Oct 15

Location: 41.6°N 16.0°W

Moving: NNE at 38 mph

Min pressure: 973 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

A broad area of low pressure is centered a little more than 100 miles north of Puerto Rico. The low is producing numerous showers and a few squalls mainly to the east of the center. Further development of this system, if any, will likely occur while the low and its associated activity move toward the northwest and north during the next two to three days. After that time, this system is expected to merge with a cold front.

Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…50 percent.

Hurricane Tracker

