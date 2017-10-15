Coast Gaurd Medivacs poeple from cruise ship near Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard had to medivac a passenger form the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday.

The ill passenger was located about 13 miles of the Atlantic City coast when Coast Guard responded.

At 7 p.m. watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Deleware Bay were contacted by staff on the cruise ship that a passenger needed medical assistance.

A rescue crew from Air Station Atlantic City launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, hoisted the woman aboard and delivered her to AtlaniCare Regional Medical Center.

“Rescue cases like these are a great example of how the Coast Guard’s training in all weather conditions, both day and night help us get those who need urgent medical care to the help they need,” said Lt. j.g. Victoria Ferraro.

