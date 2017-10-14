ODU loses fourth straight with road loss to Marshall 35-3

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (ODU Sports) – The Old Dominion football team (2-4, 0-2 C-USA) fell to Marshall (5-1, 2-0 C-USA) by a 35-3 score at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the first quarter, the Monarchs out-gained the Thundering Herd 81-21, while holding a 11:32-3:28 advantage for time of possession for the first quarter; however, the game remained scoreless.

The Monarchs manufactured a 10-play 65-yard drive lasting 4:27, which ended with a 24-yard Nick Rice field goal to give ODU a 3-0 lead with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter.

Bunmi Rotimi blocked Kaare Vedvik’s 27-yard field goal attempt with 5:41 to play in the second quarter to keep the Thundering Herd scoreless.

With 49 seconds left in the first half, Chase Litton found Tyre Brady from 2-yards out to give Marshall a 7-3 lead, a lead that the Thundering Herd took with them into the locker room at halftime.

At the half, ODU held advantages for total yards (152-131), rush yards (82-80), pass yards (70-51), first downs (10-8) and time of possession (18:58-11:02).

Marshall’s Tyler King rushed for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Thundering Herd a 14-3 lead with 9:50 to play in the third quarter.

Marshall extended its lead to 21-7 with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter after a 46-yard strike from Litton to Brady.

Seven seconds later, Isaiah Harper fumbled ensuing kickoff, in which Jaquan Yulee recovered and returned it for a touchdown to give the Thundering Herd a 28-3 lead.

Litton connected with Ryan Yurachek for a 31-yard TD with 10:49 to play in the contest to give Marshall a 35-3 advantage and ultimately victory on Saturday afternoon in Huntington.

ODU freshman QB Steven Williams Jr. completed 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 116 yards. Jeremy Cox led the Monarch rushing attack with 60 yards, while Ray Lawry followed with 45 yards. Melvin Vaughn led Old Dominion in receiving yards with 55 yards.

Old Dominion will return to action on Friday, Oct. 20, when the Monarchs welcome WKU to Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium for a 6:00 p.m. EST start. Friday night’s game will air on CBS Sports Network.