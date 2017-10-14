Norfolk Karate Academy hosting free women’s self defense seminar

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Karate Academy is working with the Old Dominion University Women’s Center to host a free women’s self defense seminar.

The seminar will focus on how to escape the most common attacks on women.

The event is free and open to the pubic and takes place on October 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. No prior experience is necessary. Participants are asked to wear comfortable working out attire.

Participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Reserve a spot by calling (757) 623-8997 or emailing info@norfolkkarate.com.