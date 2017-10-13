Woman dies in Edenton house fire

EDENTON, N.C. – A 29-year-old woman died in a house fire in Edenton early Friday morning.

According to Chief Jay Fortenberry with the Edenton Fire Department, crews responded to the home at 104 Valentine Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported seeing the home engulfed in flames.

The victim, 29-year-old Autrice Heckstall, was not able to escape from the home and died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Her mother and boyfriend were able to escape safely.

Chief Fortenberry says the fire started on the stove in the kitchen. It has been ruled accidental.

The home is a total loss.