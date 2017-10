Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The folks from Howard Hanna Real Estate are getting their bowling shoes on to help Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. So we thought we'd have some fun doing a little bowling as we learn about this great project.

3rd Annual Strikes for Kids

Friday, November 3, 2017 from 6pm – 9pm.

AMF Lynnhaven Lanes (2601 Lishelle Pl, Virginia Beach, VA 23452)

757-575-8768

Presented by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

www.howardhanna.com