Virginia Beach HAZMAT team hosts Fentanyl Milling Drill Operation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The most common drug found in HAZMAT situations are Fentanyl, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA, FBI, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s HAZMAT team, state and local police will conduct an exercise in which authorities encounter an illegal Fentanyl Milling Operation Friday morning.

The purpose is to train state and local authorities how to respond to a situation like this without seriously injuring themselves or the public.

Recent events have illustrated the importance of joint training for the agencies that face these threats at an increasing rate.

