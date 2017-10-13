‘Skins scoop: Offensive line looking light vs. 49ers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins offensive line is unlikely to be at full-strength Sunday vs. San Francisco.

Tackle Ty Nsekhe will not play, as he continues to recover from core muscle surgery. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is listed as questionable for the game with a knee injury. Even after the bye week, Williams’ status will likely be determined during pregame warm-ups.

Redskins running back Rob Kelley (ankle) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) are listed as doubtful. Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman will not play as he recovers from a fractured rib.