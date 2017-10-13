Man sought in string of Norfolk gas station robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to three armed robberies that have occurred at area gas stations recently.

The robberies occurred at the following:

Sunday September 24, 2017 around 4:45 pm. Fast Trek CITGO, 2335 Azalea Garden Road

Sunday October 1, 2017 around 8:40 pm. Sunoco gas station, 4528 E. Princess Anne Road

Thursday October 12, 2017 around 3:05 pm. Shell gas station, 3502 E. Princess Anne Road

In all three robberies, the man walked into the gas station armed with a gun and demanded money from the employee. All three employees complied with the demands and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is approximately 6′ tall and roughly 200 pounds. He is wearing a Chicago Bulls hat in surveillance images from all three robberies.

If anyone has any information that will help police, they’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.