Man climbs through drive-thru window to rob Virginia Beach McDonald’s

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who robbed a McDonald’s at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police say the man entered the McDonald’s at 701 Chimney Hill Parkway through the drive-thru window at 12:43 a.m.

Once inside, he displayed a handgun and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the store.

No one was injured.

The man is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall and approximately 120 pounds. He also had a goatee.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.